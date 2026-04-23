Lemon Tree Hotels signs two properties in Raipur and Jalandhar

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed two license agreements, viz., Lemon Tree Premier, Raipur, and Lemon Tree Hotel, Jalandhar.

Both the properties shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited.

Lemon Tree Premier, Raipur, will feature 78 well-appointed rooms, designed with a contemporary aesthetic and focus on comfort. The hotel will offer a multi-cuisine restaurant, banquet hall, and conference room, along with a swimming pool, spa, and a fitness center, delivering a well-rounded guest experience. It is conveniently located approximately 7 km from Swami Vivekananda Airport and 9 km from Raipur Railway Station.

Lemon Tree Hotel, Jalandhar, will offer 60 well-appointed rooms, complemented by a restaurant, banquet hall, conference room, and other recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, spa, and fitness center. The property is strategically located, approximately 25 km from Adampur Airport and just 2 km from Jalandhar Cantt. Railway Station, ensuring seamless connectivity for travelers. Vishvapreet Singh Cheema, president of Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, Raipur and Jalandhar represent two distinct but equally compelling growth stories within Indias evolving travel landscape. Raipurs ascent as a key industrial and administrative center is driving consistent, year-round demand, while Jalandhars manufacturing base and strong diaspora connections continue to drive high-frequency travel. These signings reflect our focus on strengthening our presence in markets where demand is both visible and enduring, anchored in the reliability and trust that define the Lemon Tree Hotels brand.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels. The company reported a 2.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.83 crore, while revenue from operations increased 14.3% to Rs 406.05 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.