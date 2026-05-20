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Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit declines 8.50% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 45.62% to Rs 2515.71 crore

Net profit of Lenskart Solutions declined 8.50% to Rs 200.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.62% to Rs 2515.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1727.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.99% to Rs 493.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 295.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.49% to Rs 8814.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6652.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2515.711727.57 46 8814.046652.52 32 OPM %21.3116.89 -19.8414.60 - PBDT541.71455.93 19 1744.421181.93 48 PBT254.19240.79 6 696.04385.36 81 NP200.29218.89 -8 493.61295.59 67

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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