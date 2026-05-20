Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit declines 8.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.62% to Rs 2515.71 crore

Net profit of Lenskart Solutions declined 8.50% to Rs 200.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.62% to Rs 2515.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1727.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.99% to Rs 493.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 295.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.49% to Rs 8814.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6652.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.