Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit rises 269.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.27% to Rs 2714.18 crore

Net profit of Lenskart Solutions rose 269.24% to Rs 221.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.27% to Rs 2714.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1894.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2714.181894.4621.6817.74604.24347.24299.61110.11221.8460.08

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