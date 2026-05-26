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Lesha Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 451.56% to Rs 3.53 crore

Net loss of Lesha Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 451.56% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.89% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 61.96% to Rs 4.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.530.64 452 4.7412.46 -62 OPM %-1.13-10.94 --3.80-0.80 - PBDT0.040.10 -60 0.240.43 -44 PBT0.040.10 -60 0.220.41 -46 NP-0.040.24 PL 0.140.45 -69

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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