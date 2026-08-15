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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lexora Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Lexora Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:39 AM IST
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Sales rise 254.01% to Rs 8.39 crore

Net loss of Lexora Global reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 254.01% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.392.37 254 OPM %-2.7425.32 -PBDT-0.230.40 PL PBT-0.230.40 PL NP-0.260.40 PL

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

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