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Lexora Global reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 12.75 crore

Lexora Global reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 12.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 19.45 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.750 0 19.450 0 OPM %0.310 -1.900 - PBDT0.16-0.09 LP 0.30-0.24 LP PBT0.16-0.09 LP 0.29-0.24 LP NP0-0.09 100 0.14-0.24 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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