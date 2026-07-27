Lexoraa Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 622.73% to Rs 11.13 croreNet Loss of Lexoraa Industries reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 622.73% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.131.54 623 OPM %-2.52-2.60 -PBDT-0.28-0.04 -600 PBT-0.28-0.04 -600 NP-0.28-0.04 -600
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