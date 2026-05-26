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Lexoraa Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 302.75% to Rs 10.27 crore

Net profit of Lexoraa Industries reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 302.75% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 369.05% to Rs 15.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.272.55 303 15.763.36 369 OPM %2.240.78 -0.63-12.80 - PBDT0.15-0.03 LP 0.02-0.48 LP PBT0.15-0.03 LP 0.02-0.48 LP NP0.15-0.03 LP 0.02-0.48 LP

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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