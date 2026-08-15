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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lexus Granito (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Lexus Granito (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:56 AM IST
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Sales decline 80.27% to Rs 3.56 crore

Net loss of Lexus Granito (India) reported to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 80.27% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.5618.04 -80 OPM %-100.2817.35 -PBDT-1.312.27 PL PBT-2.640.59 PL NP-2.670.62 PL

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

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