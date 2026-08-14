LG Electronics India standalone net profit rises 27.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 7233.35 croreNet profit of LG Electronics India rose 27.20% to Rs 652.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 513.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 7233.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6262.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7233.356262.94 15 OPM %12.5011.44 -PBDT989.88782.20 27 PBT878.07691.96 27 NP652.86513.26 27
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