LG Electronics launches new range of Semi-Automatic Washing Machines

LG Electronics India announced the launch of its new range of Semi-Automatic Washing Machines, designed to deliver powerful washing performance, smarter convenience, durable construction and bold premium design. Available across 15 models in 8 kg to 12 kg capacities, the new lineup offers Indian consumers greater choice across family sizes, laundry needs and design preferences. Exports of AX Semi-Automatic Washing Machines are scheduled to begin in 2027, targeting over 10 countries globally.

The new range is manufactured at LG's Greater Noida facility, one of the company's Industry 5.0 centric smart factories. LG's advanced manufacturing capabilities include AI-enabled Smart Factory operations, automation, robotics and AGVs for high-precision production and efficient logistics. LG ensures reliability through 100% quality checks, AI vision inspection and rigorous testing in NABL-accredited labs for enhanced operational efficiency to industry's best levels.