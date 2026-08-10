LGB Forge standalone net profit rises 1070.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.56% to Rs 28.07 croreNet profit of LGB Forge rose 1070.45% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.0727.64 2 OPM %5.346.04 -PBDT1.151.75 -34 PBT0.240.88 -73 NP10.300.88 1070
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