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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LGB Forge standalone net profit rises 1070.45% in the June 2026 quarter

LGB Forge standalone net profit rises 1070.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 1.56% to Rs 28.07 crore

Net profit of LGB Forge rose 1070.45% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.0727.64 2 OPM %5.346.04 -PBDT1.151.75 -34 PBT0.240.88 -73 NP10.300.88 1070

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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