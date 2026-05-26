Liberty Shoes standalone net profit declines 5.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 212.05 crore

Net profit of Liberty Shoes declined 5.53% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 212.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.48% to Rs 11.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 739.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 675.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.