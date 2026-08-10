Liberty Shoes standalone net profit declines 79.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.70% to Rs 169.86 croreNet profit of Liberty Shoes declined 79.58% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.70% to Rs 169.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 172.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales169.86172.79 -2 OPM %7.959.24 -PBDT9.2812.33 -25 PBT1.294.48 -71 NP0.683.33 -80
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