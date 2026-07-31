LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.34% to Rs 7066.80 croreNet profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 9.90% to Rs 1498.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1363.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 7066.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7162.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7066.807162.42 -1 OPM %97.2594.61 -PBDT1931.331729.50 12 PBT1901.181704.60 12 NP1498.851363.89 10
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