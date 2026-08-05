LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 511.45, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.11% slide in NIFTY and a 1.31% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 511.45, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24547.3. The Sensex is at 78455.1, up 0.03%.LIC Housing Finance Ltd has eased around 6.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26844.7, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.86 lakh shares in last one month.