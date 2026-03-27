LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 511.1, up 2.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.36% in last one year as compared to a 2.39% slide in NIFTY and a 2.12% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 511.1, up 2.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.5% on the day, quoting at 22956.8. The Sensex is at 74072.48, down 1.6%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has slipped around 3.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 10.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25056.35, down 2.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.72 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 510.1, up 2.65% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down 9.36% in last one year as compared to a 2.39% slide in NIFTY and a 2.12% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.