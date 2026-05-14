LIC Housing Finance posts PAT of Rs 1,497 crore for Q4; outstanding portfolio rises to Rs 3.2 lakh crore

LIC Housing Finance has reported 9% rise in net profit to Rs 1,497.41 crore despite a 1% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 7,194.34 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

While net interest income (NII) improved by 3% YoY to Rs 2,221.78 crore, EBITDA margin fell by 5 basis points YoY to 2.80% in the fourth quarter.

Profit before tax for Q4 FY26 was Rs 1,934.24 crore as against Rs 1,769.58 crore in Q4 FY25, a growth of 9%.

The provisions for ECL stood at Rs 4,568.62 crore as on 31 March 2026 as against Rs 4,899.03 crore as on 31 March 2025. The Stage-3 exposure at default as of 31 March 2026 stood at 2.16% against 2.47 % as of 31 March 2025 and 2.45% as on 31 December 2025.

Total disbursements were at Rs 21,019 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 19,156 crore for the corresponding period in FY25, up by 10%. Out of this, disbursements in the individual home loan segment were at Rs. 16,672 crore (up 8% YoY), non-housing individual loan segment were at Rs 3,348 crore (up 25% YoY) and project loans added up to Rs 847 crore (down 3.2% YoY) in Q4 FY2025. The total outstanding portfolio grew at 4% to Rs 320,707 crore from Rs 307,732 crore in the earlier year. For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 5,595.15 crore (up 3% YoY) and Rs 28,764.63 crore (up 3% YoY), respectively.

Tribhuwan Adhikari, managing director & chief executive officer of LIC Housing Finance, said: "Our performance has remained resilient despite a global war scenario, which impacts our countrys oil bill and affects its macro-economic indicators. During the last quarter of FY2026, we witnessed a sustained demand momentum enabled by our efficient digital infrastructure, stable interest rate environment and our continued focus on cost optimisation plus customer-centricity. As we enter the new financial year, we remain optimistic about the housing sector outlook, driven by urbanization and continued policy support." LIC Housing Finance is the largest housing finance company in India. It has one of the widest networks of offices across the country and representative office in Dubai.