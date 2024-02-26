LIC Housing rises as board to mull FY25 borrowing budget

LIC Housing Finance added 2.76% to Rs 660.20 after the company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on 7 March 2024 to consider borrowing budget for financial year 2024-2025.

The companys board plans to approve the FY25 borrowing budget through loans and/ or issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures / zero couponed bonds/ subordinate debt / upper tier-II bonds / commercial paper / external commercial borrowing / bonds/foreign currency bond/ securitization by private placement/public issue, refinance from nhb in one or more tranches, deposits from public, corporate, trusts etc.

LIC Housing Finance is the largest housing finance company in India. LIC HFL is amongst the pioneers in India ensuring access to housing finance for home ownership. With a strong business foundation, an extensive distribution network and proven industry expertise, LIC HFL is a respected and trusted financial services company.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

LICHFL reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,166.52 crore, steeply higher than Rs 461.85 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23 on a 15.40% increase in total income to Rs 6,415.11 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News