Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LIC Housing rises as board to mull FY25 borrowing budget

LIC Housing rises as board to mull FY25 borrowing budget

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

LIC Housing Finance added 2.76% to Rs 660.20 after the company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on 7 March 2024 to consider borrowing budget for financial year 2024-2025.

The companys board plans to approve the FY25 borrowing budget through loans and/ or issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures / zero couponed bonds/ subordinate debt / upper tier-II bonds / commercial paper / external commercial borrowing / bonds/foreign currency bond/ securitization by private placement/public issue, refinance from nhb in one or more tranches, deposits from public, corporate, trusts etc.

LIC Housing Finance is the largest housing finance company in India. LIC HFL is amongst the pioneers in India ensuring access to housing finance for home ownership. With a strong business foundation, an extensive distribution network and proven industry expertise, LIC HFL is a respected and trusted financial services company.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

LICHFL reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,166.52 crore, steeply higher than Rs 461.85 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23 on a 15.40% increase in total income to Rs 6,415.11 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

LIC Housing Q3 PAT soars 142% to Rs 1,163 cr in

LIC Housing Finance Ltd spurts 1.74%, gains for fifth straight session

LIC gains on receiving income tax refund of Rs 25,464 cr

LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 142.12% in the December 2023 quarter

LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 152.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Alkem Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Thinkink Picturez Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Benchmarks trade lower; Auto shares rally for 3rd day

Alkem Labs tanks on buzz of tax evasion

Consumer Durables shares fall

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story