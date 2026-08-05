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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LIC OFS subscribed 2.27 times; government garners strong investor response

LIC OFS subscribed 2.27 times; government garners strong investor response

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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The Government of India's offer for sale (OFS) in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) received strong investor response, with the issue being subscribed 2.27 times at the close of bidding on Wednesday.

The government sold a total of 82.22 crore equity shares, equivalent to a 6.5% stake in LIC. This included the base offer of 31.62 crore shares and an additional 50.59 crore shares under the oversubscription option.

The non-retail portion, comprising 74 crore shares, was subscribed 1.57 times, receiving bids for 129.48 crore shares. The clearing price for non-retail investors was fixed at Rs 383.10 per share, above the floor price of Rs 382.

The retail portion, comprising 8.22 crore shares, received bids for 5.71 crore shares, translating into a subscription of 69.43%. Retail investors were allotted shares at Rs 373.10 per share after a discount of Rs 10 to the non-retail clearing price.

Overall, the OFS received bids for 186.57 crore shares, resulting in an overall subscription of 226.90% of the retail allocation.

The offer was open to non-retail investors on 4 August, while retail investors and non-retail investors opting to carry forward their bids participated on 5 August.

The President of India, acting through the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, conducted the stake sale through the stock exchange mechanism. The floor price for the OFS was fixed at Rs 382 per share.

At the close of trade on Wednesday, LIC shares settled 0.13% higher at Rs 391.50 on the BSE, above the OFS clearing price.

Life Insurance Corporation of India is engaged in the business of life insurance in and outside India. It offers a range of individual and group insurance solutions including participating, non-participating and unit linked business. The portfolio comprises of various insurance and investment products such as protection, pension, savings, investment, annuity, health, variable and CRAC. As on June 2026, the Government of India held 96.50% stake in LIC.

The company reported 23.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 23,467.18 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 19,038.67 crore in Q4 FY25. the company reported 23.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 23,467.18 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 19,038.67 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company will declare its Q1 results on 6 August 2026.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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