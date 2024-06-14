LIC rallies on raising stake in Dr Reddy's Lab

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) advanced 5.07% to Rs 1,052.60 after it announced that it has acquired 5% stake in Dr Reddy's Laboratories in ordinary course of transaction via open market purchase.

LIC rallies on acquiring 5% stake in DRL Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) jumped 5.07% to Rs 1,052.60 after the company informed that it has increased its stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) from 4.95% to 5.01%.

The life insurer bought ‬‬ 1,08,300 shares, at an average cost of Rs 6059.82 via open market purchase. LICs holding in the DRL touched 5% on 12 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dr Reddy's Labs is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products. The scrip declined 0.58% to Rs 6,060 on the BSE.

LIC has been providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News