LIC rallies on raising stake in Dr Reddy's Lab

Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) advanced 5.07% to Rs 1,052.60 after it announced that it has acquired 5% stake in Dr Reddy's Laboratories in ordinary course of transaction via open market purchase.

The life insurer bought ‬‬ 1,08,300 shares, at an average cost of Rs 6059.82 via open market purchase. LICs holding in the DRL touched 5% on 12 June 2024.

Dr Reddy's Labs is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products. The scrip declined 0.58% to Rs 6,060 on the BSE.

LIC has been providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in the country.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

