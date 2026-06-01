Life Insurance Corporation allots 632.49 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Life Insurance Corporation of India has allotted 632,49,97,701 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in proportion of 1:1 to the eligible members of the Corporation whose names appeared in the Register of Members / Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on the Record Date, i.e., 29 May 2026, fixed for the purpose.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Corporation stands increased to Rs. 12649,99,54,020 divided into 1264,99,95,402 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.