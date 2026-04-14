Life Insurance Corporation of India approves bonus issue of 1:1

At meeting held on 13 April 2026

The board of Life Insurance Corporation of India at its meeting held on 13 April 2026 has approved the issuance of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1.

The existing Authorised equity share capital of LIC is Rs. 25,000 crore and the paid up equity share capital is Rs. 6,324.99 crore. Post proposed bonus issuance of 1:1, the paid up equity share capital shall increase to Rs. 12,649.99 crore. The Reserves & Surplus (In India) stood at Rs. 1,46,440.58 crore as at 31st December 2025 and the Profit After Tax for nine month period ended 31st December, 2025 was Rs. 33,998 crore.