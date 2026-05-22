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Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 23.26% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 165067.19 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 23.26% to Rs 23467.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19038.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 165067.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 147917.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.90% to Rs 57453.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48320.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.77% to Rs 537603.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 489775.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales165067.19147917.19 12 537603.79489775.39 10 OPM %6.8014.54 -8.8710.76 - PBDT14388.0222467.74 -36 53475.4856266.98 -5 PBT14388.0222467.74 -36 53475.4856266.98 -5 NP23467.1819038.67 23 57453.1548320.33 19

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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