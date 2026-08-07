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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 23.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 23.98% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.69% to Rs 127623.16 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 23.98% to Rs 13584.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10957.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 127623.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119618.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales127623.16119618.41 7 OPM %10.988.76 -PBDT15312.4311253.16 36 PBT15312.4311253.16 36 NP13584.2510957.05 24

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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