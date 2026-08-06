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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 22.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 22.81% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.75% to Rs 127250.41 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 22.81% to Rs 13492.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10986.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.75% to Rs 127250.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119200.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales127250.41119200.39 7 OPM %10.959.95 -PBDT15182.2812589.86 21 PBT15182.2812589.86 21 NP13492.0310986.51 23

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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