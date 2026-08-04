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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Likhami Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Likhami Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Likhami Consulting remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.160.15 7 OPM %6.256.67 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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