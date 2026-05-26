Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 9.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.03% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Likhami Consulting rose 9.52% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.03% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.55% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.