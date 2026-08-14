Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 47.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.51% to Rs 85.06 crore

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure declined 47.18% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.51% to Rs 85.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.85.06122.4112.9015.6411.8820.1610.2818.657.3113.84

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