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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 47.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 47.18% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:08 PM IST
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Sales decline 30.51% to Rs 85.06 crore

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure declined 47.18% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.51% to Rs 85.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales85.06122.41 -31 OPM %12.9015.64 -PBDT11.8820.16 -41 PBT10.2818.65 -45 NP7.3113.84 -47

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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