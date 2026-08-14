Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 47.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.51% to Rs 85.06 croreNet profit of Likhitha Infrastructure declined 47.18% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.51% to Rs 85.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales85.06122.41 -31 OPM %12.9015.64 -PBDT11.8820.16 -41 PBT10.2818.65 -45 NP7.3113.84 -47
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