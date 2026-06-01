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Lime Chemicals standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:53 AM IST
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Sales rise 39.02% to Rs 2.28 crore

Net profit of Lime Chemicals declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.02% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.37% to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.281.64 39 7.129.67 -26 OPM %-2.19-14.63 --6.46-1.45 - PBDT0.050.10 -50 -0.090.32 PL PBT0.030.08 -63 -0.170.24 PL NP0.030.06 -50 -0.170.22 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

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