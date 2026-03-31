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Limit for Ways and Means Advances for the first half of FY27 placed at Rs 250000 crore

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Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India, has decided that the limit for Ways and Means Advances (WMA) for the first half of the financial year 2026-27 (April to September 2026) will be Rs 2,50,000 crore. Reserve Bank of India may trigger fresh floatation of market loans when the Government of India utilises 75 per cent of the WMA limit. Reserve Bank of India, retains the flexibility to revise the WMA limit at any time taking into consideration the prevailing circumstances. The interest rate on WMA will be equivalent to Repo Rate while the interest rate on Overdraft will be two percent above the Repo Rate.

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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