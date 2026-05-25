Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Linaks Microelectronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Linaks Microelectronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Linaks Microelectronics reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Binayaka Tex Processors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 24.69% in the March 2026 quarter

SEPC Q4 PAT jumps 37% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Suzlon Energy Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 1,114 cr

GHV Infra Projects Q4 profit rises 42% to Rs 20 crore

First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story