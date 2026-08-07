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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Linc consolidated net profit declines 17.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Linc consolidated net profit declines 17.59% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.44% to Rs 138.95 crore

Net profit of Linc declined 17.59% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.44% to Rs 138.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 136.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales138.95136.98 1 OPM %8.709.59 -PBDT11.7813.61 -13 PBT7.939.89 -20 NP5.817.05 -18

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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