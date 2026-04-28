Linc surged 9.96% to Rs 107.78 after the company announced fresh investment plans and capacity expansion.

The board approved an additional investment of $250,000 in its Turkey-based joint venture, Silka Linc Kirtasiye Urunleri Sanayi Anonim Sirketi. The partner will invest a similar amount, with no change in shareholding.

Separately, the company will invest Rs 60.58 crore to build infrastructure for a new manufacturing unit near its existing Kolkata facility. The capacity is expected to be added by Q3 FY27.

The move builds on an earlier plan announced in May 2024, when Rs 35 crore was approved for the same project to strengthen manufacturing and logistics.