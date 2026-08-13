Lincoln Pharma jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 36 cr

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rallied 4.97% to Rs 620.45 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 30.89% to Rs 36.23 crore on 15.06% increase in net sales to Rs 177.28 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 34.36% YoY to Rs 47.55 crore in Q1 FY27.

EBITDA stood at Rs 51.70 crore, registering the growth of 32.29% compared with Rs 31.08 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

The company is targeting revenue of Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years, as part of its broader strategy to achieve an annual growth rate of 15-18%. The company expects its growth to be supported by strong performance across key therapeutic segments including cardiac, diabetic, dermatology and ENT.

The company remains focused on expanding its presence across regulated and semi-regulated markets. It currently exports to more than 60 countries across East and West Africa, Central and North America, Latin America and Southeast Asia, and aims to increase its global footprint to 90 countries over the next two to three years. Its recent entry into the Canadian market, along with TGA-Australia and EU-GMP approvals, is expected to further strengthen its international growth prospects. Munjal Patel, director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, said, "We have started FY27 with a clear focus on building on our existing growth momentum while strengthening the core areas of our business. We are also evaluating opportunities to expand our reach across domestic territories and international markets, supported by our manufacturing capabilities and product pipeline. With our continued focus on operational efficiency, portfolio expansion and disciplined execution, we remain committed to achieving our medium-term objective of crossing Rs 1,000 crore in revenue and delivering sustainable growth for our stakeholders while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet."