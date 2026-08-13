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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 30.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 30.89% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.06% to Rs 177.28 crore

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 30.89% to Rs 36.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 177.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 154.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales177.28154.07 15 OPM %15.4815.45 -PBDT51.4438.87 32 PBT47.5535.39 34 NP36.2327.68 31

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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