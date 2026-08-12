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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Linde India consolidated net profit declines 2.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Linde India consolidated net profit declines 2.43% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.59% to Rs 694.36 crore

Net profit of Linde India declined 2.43% to Rs 104.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.59% to Rs 694.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 571.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales694.36571.08 22 OPM %28.8934.50 -PBDT202.09200.34 1 PBT139.68144.34 -3 NP104.59107.19 -2

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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