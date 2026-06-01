Linde India consolidated net profit declines 34.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.79% to Rs 614.33 crore

Net profit of Linde India declined 34.59% to Rs 77.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 614.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 591.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.69% to Rs 548.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 454.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 2530.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2485.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.