Lineage Power signs supply agreement with Guangzhou Rongjie Energy Technology Co.

To procure 3 GWh of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cells and related accessories

Lineage Power, the material subsidiary of Pace Digitek, has entered into a Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with Guangzhou Rongjie Energy Technology Co., (RJE Tech), a leading Chinese manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Under the agreement, Rongjie Energy Tech will supply 3 GWh of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cells and related accessories to Lineage Power.

The agreement represents a significant step in strengthening the Company's battery cell sourcing framework and supports its expanding Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing platform and execution capabilities across utility-scale and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications.