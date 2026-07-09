Lineage Power signs two strategic MoUs at 12th India Energy Storage Week 2026

For collaboration on strengthening supply of domestically manufactured BESS solutions

Pace Digitek announced that its subsidiary, Lineage Power (LPPL), has signed two strategic Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) with Onward Solar Powerand Kalpa Power during the 12th India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2026 at IICC, Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, where Pace Digitek and LPPL are showcasing their integrated Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) portfolio and advanced energy storage solutions at Hall 1, Stall 4.

The MoUs establish a framework for collaboration under which LPPL will serve as a preferred BESS supply partner, supporting future projects with integrated BESS solutions, including DC Blocks, Power Conversion Systems (PCS), Energy Management Systems (EMS), engineering support, warranty and lifecycle services. Project-specific commercial terms and supply arrangements will be governed by definitive agreements and purchase orders to be executed between the respective parties.