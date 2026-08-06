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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 67.27% in the June 2026 quarter

LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 67.27% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales decline 4.67% to Rs 26.56 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities declined 67.27% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.67% to Rs 26.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.5627.86 -5 OPM %21.9931.95 -PBDT3.717.27 -49 PBT2.255.95 -62 NP1.444.40 -67

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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