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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Engineering Works consolidated net profit rises 111.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Lloyds Engineering Works consolidated net profit rises 111.96% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 142.92% to Rs 527.15 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 111.96% to Rs 63.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 142.92% to Rs 527.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 217.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales527.15217.01 143 OPM %12.5512.22 -PBDT75.9732.92 131 PBT68.9929.73 132 NP63.9730.18 112

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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