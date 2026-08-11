Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 74.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 70.15% to Rs 563.03 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Enterprises declined 74.50% to Rs 58.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 229.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.15% to Rs 563.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 330.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.563.03330.9015.696.77119.79290.88112.59287.5458.58229.73

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