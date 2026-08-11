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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 74.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 74.50% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:20 PM IST
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Sales rise 70.15% to Rs 563.03 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Enterprises declined 74.50% to Rs 58.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 229.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.15% to Rs 563.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 330.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales563.03330.90 70 OPM %15.696.77 -PBDT119.79290.88 -59 PBT112.59287.54 -61 NP58.58229.73 -75

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

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