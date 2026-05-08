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Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 304.14% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 47.07% to Rs 719.64 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Enterprises rose 304.14% to Rs 38.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.07% to Rs 719.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 489.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 396.39% to Rs 283.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 1756.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1488.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales719.64489.32 47 1756.291488.29 18 OPM %6.295.07 -6.607.93 - PBDT98.6945.11 119 495.44173.83 185 PBT91.6641.86 119 472.61163.15 190 NP38.119.43 304 283.4457.10 396

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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