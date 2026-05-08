Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 304.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.07% to Rs 719.64 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Enterprises rose 304.14% to Rs 38.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.07% to Rs 719.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 489.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 396.39% to Rs 283.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 1756.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1488.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.