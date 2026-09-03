Lloyds Enterprises intimates of change in name of its strategic investment unit

The company said, "The revised name better reflects the identity and legacy of our Group, where we have an established track record of projects across India and Internationally, in Metals & Mining. The Company holds a stake, through Prakar Estate and Promoters LLP, in the newly named Swarnagiri Gold Project at Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, India's first private sector integrated gold mining and processing facility."
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