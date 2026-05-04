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Lloyds Metals & Energy commissions 2nd pellet plant of 4 MTPA capacity

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
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Lloyds Metals & Energy announce the successful commissioning of its second pellet plant of 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity at Konsari, Maharashtra completed in a remarkable record time of 16 months from the date of commencement of construction.

This milestone reaffirms the Company's ability to execute world-class industrial projects with speed, precision, and an unwavering commitment to operational excellence consistent with its track record of delivering the first pellet plant and the 85-kilometre iron ore slurry pipeline at the same site in June 2025.

With this commissioning, Lloyds Metals and Energy now operates two pellet plants at Konsari with a combined own capacity of 8 MTPA, without accounting for the Company's strategic investments in (MRPPL) and (BRPL). The existing pellet plant of 4 MTPA has reached 100% capacity utilisation.

The pellet plant draws its feedstock directly from the Company's captive, low-alumina iron ore mines at Surjagarh, Gadchiroli, seamlessly transported via the 85-kilometre iron ore slurry pipeline commissioned in June 2025. The low alumina content of LMEL's captive ore enables the production of premium-grade pellets that command a pricing premium in domestic and export markets.

This commissioning is a strategic cornerstone in LMEL's journey to build an integrated, end-to-end steel value chain.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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