Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 169.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 206.63% to Rs 7288.61 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 169.11% to Rs 1726.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 641.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 206.63% to Rs 7288.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2377.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7288.612377.0338.1633.412666.90807.752405.38777.021726.59641.59

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