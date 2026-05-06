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Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 603.14% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 406.94% to Rs 5995.37 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 603.14% to Rs 1419.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 406.94% to Rs 5995.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1182.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 152.94% to Rs 3680.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1455.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 153.87% to Rs 16822.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6626.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5995.371182.66 407 16822.436626.31 154 OPM %42.4522.08 -36.5029.51 - PBDT2411.51266.96 803 5844.141982.23 195 PBT2187.16244.62 794 5236.981901.43 175 NP1419.50201.88 603 3680.851455.25 153

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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