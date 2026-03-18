Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1250.2, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.06% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% jump in NIFTY and a 27.19% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1250.2, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has gained around 10.89% in last one month.