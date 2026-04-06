Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1425.2, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.44% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% jump in NIFTY and a 46.93% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1425.2, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has gained around 22.62% in last one month.